Sport

Goal to keep building and developing

By Alex Mitchell

Congupna ground out a finals appearance last season, but new coach Ash Warren wants more from the Road in 2020.

Seven wins and a draw were enough for eighth – and a 14-goal elimination final loss to Cobram – but Warren said with a year of experience together, she expected the side would kick on.

“It was a great season considering there were a lot of brand-new players, it takes a while to jell, but it was great we were able to make it as far as we did,” she said.

“Personally, as a player, I’d like to finish higher, but I’m proud of the growth.”

Sophie Sidebottom, a veteran of more than 250 club games despite her young age, and Shepparton’s Elisha Fiddes are the side’s new faces, meaning the cohesion should remain a strength.

“It’s pretty much the same team with a couple of inclusions, so we want to just keep building and developing as a team,” Warren said.

COACH: ASH WARREN 2019 FINISH: EIGHTH (7-1-11)

