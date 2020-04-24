Upbeat for a better season

Sport
Upbeat for a better seasonBy Shepparton News
It was a difficult season last year for Yarroweyah’s A-grade outfit, with the Hoppers only managing one win from 16 games.
But despite their disappointing 2019 season, incoming senior coach Bec Demaio is upbeat on what lies ahead after a strong summer on the training track.
“There are lots of new faces at training and we have welcomed three new A-grade players,” she said.
“Brittany Taylor joins from a year off and Aften Rewetie-Kahuroa joins from Barooga.
“The season is looking very promising and we are excited for round one.”
The new coach takes over from Miranda Bond and is eager to jump into the A-grade saddle.
“I’ve been here my whole life, and this will be my first-time coaching A-grade,” Demaio said.
“Our goal is to be competitive each week and to grab some wins.
“And most importantly just to enjoy the year and have fun on and off the court.”
COACH: BEC DEMAIO 2019 FINISH: 12th (1-15)