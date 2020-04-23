Focus on defensive pressure

Sport
Focus on defensive pressureBy Alex Mitchell
Cobram’s netballers tasted finals success last season and will be keen to take things to the next level.
The Tigers went 11-7 in the regular season before knocking off Congupna in an eliminator, only to fall to Deniliquin the following week.
But new coach Meg Denson said the side was capable of getting back among the top-tier contenders once more.
“Making it to the semi-finals last year proved what we were capable of,” Denson said.
“We hope we can go further into the finals series again this season, and with our current list I believe that is possible.
“This year the A-grade side is looking to strengthen the defensive pressure all down the court, an aspect of our game that has been lacking in recent years.
“And overall we just want to strengthen our consistency with strong four-quarter efforts week in week out.”
The Tigers head to the new season without stars Kate Bird and Tessa Bruni, but will look to replace their impact with Georgia Stoate and Hannah O’Meara.
COACH: MEG DENSON 2019 FINISH: FIFTH (12-8)