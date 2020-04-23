Sport

Returning players will add depth

By Shepparton News

1 of 1

Waaia is looking to change its fortune on the netball court by welcoming multiple premiership players back to the fold.

Nikki Foster remains at the helm of the A-grade outfit and revealed the Bombers have added a string of players who have had time off due to injury and pregnancies.

“We have had some great numbers at training, and we have a few girls returning back from time off,” she said.

“Abbi Costa, Ruby Arnel and premiership captain Nicole Brown are all returning to the court which is really exciting.

“And the club has got really good depth in the 17s, there are a couple of talented youngsters.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead; our goal is to play finals and fingers crossed we can get back to that level.”

COACH: NIKKI FOSTER 2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (9-1-6)

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Luke Tarrant disqualified for six months

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months for head-butting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Flemington assignment for Vow And Declare

Trainer Danny O’Brien wants to keep Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare racing through early winter to give the stayer a light lead-up to his title defence.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Chat on target for G3 Hawkesbury Guineas

Trainer John Thompson believes a dry track and good barrier draw will help Chat when he chases a first stakes victory in the Hawkesbury Guineas at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Best Battles | KDL joins the fray

The Bombers’ 48-point win marked the beginning of a 62-match winning streak, that has now extended to 83 wins from 84 matches

Shepparton News
Sport

GVL turns 126

The Goulburn Valley League has celebrated its 126th birthday, so there’s no better time for a walk down memory lane.

Shepparton News
Sport

New series profiling women and girls in sport

Look out for a new series — that begins next week — focusing on shining a light on sportswomen and girls across the region. The News has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport highlighting the...

Shepparton News