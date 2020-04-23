Returning players will add depth

Sport
Returning players will add depthBy Shepparton News
Waaia is looking to change its fortune on the netball court by welcoming multiple premiership players back to the fold.
Nikki Foster remains at the helm of the A-grade outfit and revealed the Bombers have added a string of players who have had time off due to injury and pregnancies.
“We have had some great numbers at training, and we have a few girls returning back from time off,” she said.
“Abbi Costa, Ruby Arnel and premiership captain Nicole Brown are all returning to the court which is really exciting.
“And the club has got really good depth in the 17s, there are a couple of talented youngsters.
“I’m looking forward to the season ahead; our goal is to play finals and fingers crossed we can get back to that level.”
COACH: NIKKI FOSTER 2019 FINISH: SEVENTH (9-1-6)