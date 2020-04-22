Back for another short at glory

Sport
Back for another short at gloryBy Aydin Payne
It is back to the future for Tocumwal’s A-grade netball side in 2020, with former premiership coach Jacq-Lyn Davis back at the helm.
The Bloods will be hoping the switch will help them return to the promised land of a grand final.
“I had a year off last year and I’m really excited to be back and I can’t wait to get stuck into it,” Davis said.
“I’ve got a big focus to use the juniors this year, it’s time to get experience into them.”
Reigning Lukies Medal winner Leah Pate has left for family reasons, while Piper Hicks, Molly Reid and Sarah Quick won’t be around this year.
But despite the lengthy list of losses, last year’s minor premiers have been able to snare Kate Bird back from Cobram.
“We lost a fair number of players, but we feel we’ve been able to bring in a couple of exciting talents,” Davis said.
COACH: JACQ-LYN DAVIS 2019 FINISH: FIFTH (14-4)