Stronger side has eyes on the prize

Sport
Stronger side has eyes on the prizeBy Shepparton News
Nathalia bounced back from a winless campaign with a strong 2019, but the Purples are keen to keep rising through the ranks.
“Coming from the bottom of the ladder for some years, even though our A-grade side missed finals, our other three senior grades made finals and we thought the year was a huge success,” coach Emma McDonald said.
“We’re stronger again with a few new faces, so we’re pretty confident.”
Strathmerton premiership defender Tegan Sutton, who was best-on-court in last year’s Picola league premiership, strengthens the Purples greatly, while a secretive McDonald kept a couple of cards close to her chest in promising some more additions.
“The goal end will definitely be stronger, and the defence will be too with Tegan in there adding some height. Stacey Ross is also back from a knee, so we’ve probably strengthened all over,” she said.
“Motivation seemed to come easily off last season. The dynamic has been really enjoyable and they’ve made my job easy.”