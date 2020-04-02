Sport
Outside The Box: What questionable haircut should Alex get?By Alex Mitchell
Outside The Box prides itself on bringing joy and laughter to the hearts of at least a few people — but it's fair to say this whole isolation thing is really getting to me a bit.
It's all about finding the positives though, and I've decided now is the time to give myself an absolutely shocking haircut to provide at least some amusement to my isolation buddies.
Little known fact about myself as the OTB regional manager — I am an extremely talented hairdresser that in another life would challenge Giulianis Tom and Ralph for the title of best barber in the Goulburn Valley.
I'm certainly inspired by a few of my fave sportspeople; Dyson Heppell's new do is just terrible, while my Manchester United boys Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial (hey guys if you're reading) have gone the full shave and look reasonably naughty after doing so.
So I've really been mulling this one over and researching which true shocker I should go with, and in doing so I've turned to the world of football as I feel they deliver some of the best options.
Here's the inspiration board I've come up with before either gripping the clippers or letting things grow.