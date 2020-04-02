Sport

Outside The Box: What questionable haircut should Alex get?

By Alex Mitchell

Radja Nainggolan: Put this one firmly in the ''did he think this looked good'' files. Aggressively shaved sides with the bleach blond top, really made himself look like a fierce individual.

1 of 10

Ivan Perisic: The bloke clearly loves his country, so much so he's got the iconic Croatian red and white checks on his side panel. Not sure if this is one for me as a "strawberry blond" but I'm inspired by his creativity.

2 of 10

David Beckham: Seriously, what was Davey thinking when he rocked up one day with cornrows? He's one of the better looking men floating around and he's done everything in his power to make himself look worse. What a situation to be in. Good look this.

3 of 10

Gareth Bale: I've always found Garry a style icon and, while growing this sloppy summer bun will take a while, it's fair to say we've got time on our hands. He's kept the sides nice and trim too, because you've got to look professional while banging in goals.

4 of 10

Gervinho: Clearly I'm not going to get this hair, but you can't do a football hair inspiration column without mentioning my main man Gerry V. Does he know he looks like that? Honestly love it.

5 of 10

Serigo Ramos: Imagine just rocking up to work in God knows how long and having long-flowing locks like Sergio. Could even tie it up and go the Benny Cousins ponytail too.

6 of 10

Cristiano Ronaldo: People forget that Cristiano Ronaldo was not always a fashionable lad - his early days at Manchester United he rocked orangey-blond tips that just looked miserable. If there's a time for a haircut like this, surely it's now.

7 of 10

Paul Pogba: I love Pogba; elite footballer, but the way he's just always treated his hair as a blank canvas is just great. This blond and blue combo was pretty wild, but you could pick any of 15 Pogba trims.

8 of 10

Stephan El Shaarawy: SAS would have gone through that much gel going for this electrocution look. Really like what he's come up with though, although, does he have to style it like that every day? Bit of a commitment.

9 of 10

Asamoah Gyan: Gyan was really committed to his ''number three'' brand, so much so he got the number bleached into his hair at multiple stages throughout his career. This experiment has taught me the sides of your head are basically whatever you want them to be.

10 of 10

Outside The Box prides itself on bringing joy and laughter to the hearts of at least a few people — but it's fair to say this whole isolation thing is really getting to me a bit.

It's all about finding the positives though, and I've decided now is the time to give myself an absolutely shocking haircut to provide at least some amusement to my isolation buddies.

Little known fact about myself as the OTB regional manager — I am an extremely talented hairdresser that in another life would challenge Giulianis Tom and Ralph for the title of best barber in the Goulburn Valley.

I'm certainly inspired by a few of my fave sportspeople; Dyson Heppell's new do is just terrible, while my Manchester United boys Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial (hey guys if you're reading) have gone the full shave and look reasonably naughty after doing so.

So I've really been mulling this one over and researching which true shocker I should go with, and in doing so I've turned to the world of football as I feel they deliver some of the best options.

Here's the inspiration board I've come up with before either gripping the clippers or letting things grow.

