Tat Chat | Merrigum golf

By Shepparton News

In compliance with the social isolation directive due to COVID-19, there was no golf at Merrigum this week. This hiatus extends at the moment until April 13.

Personally, I think we may be away from competition golf for a much longer period than this, and so the Merrigum notes will be taking a break for the duration.

The scribe had thought about delving into the archives and giving a historical account of winners from the past, most particular his own triumphs from a career approaching 30 years.

That would have accounted for the first two weeks, but then what?

On the other hand, if a more recent player such as Barry Webber's victories were to be recounted each week, there would be enough material to keep the column afloat until Christmas.

By then, hopefully, we will all be back on the course and our lives will be back to normal.

In the meantime, stay well so we can all meet on the course sooner rather than later.

Our esteemed captain will keep us up-to-date about when a return is imminent, no doubt with a reworked syllabus.

Cheers until then.

