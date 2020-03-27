GALLERY | Football exports claim NTFL premiership

Sport
GALLERY | Football exports claim NTFL premiershipBy Aydin Payne
A group of local football exports helped the Nightcliff Tigers claim back-to-back premierships at the weekend in the Northern Territory Football League’s Premier League.
The Tigers were too strong for St Mary's in a thrilling grand final, claiming a 13-point win at Darwin's TIO Stadium.
Murray Football League-based club Tongala had Cam Ilett star in the midfield, while the Blues’ Chris Baksh steered the Tigers as senior coach.
Barooga senior coach Zac Brain was prevalent throughout the match, while Goulburn Valley League and Seymour big-body Kyle Winter-Irving performed well in the ruck.
And former Shepparton United and Congupna utility Daniel Bowles was involved as well.
Lastly, Tatura's Sam Wood featured as an umpire in what was his first season in the NTFL.