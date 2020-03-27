Sport

GALLERY | Football exports claim NTFL premiership

By Aydin Payne

Jubilation: Tongala's Chris Baksh lifts the premiership trophy for the second straight year. Photo: Felicity Elliott/AFLNT Media

Brain waves: Barooga's Zac Brain uses his speed through the middle of the ground. Photo: Felicity Elliott/AFLNT Media

Agile: Seymour's Kyle Winter-Irving gathers the ball. Photo: Felicity Elliott/AFLNT Media

Big occasion: Tatura's Sam Wood (back row) before officiating in the grand final. Photo: Felicity Elliott/AFLNT Media

Tongala's Cam Ilett gets presented with his seventh premiership medal from AFL great Gilbert McAdam. Photo: Felicity Elliott/AFLNT Media

Strength: Seymour's Kyle Winter-Irving during a ruck battle. Photo: Felicity Elliott/AFLNT Media

Loading up: Tongala's Cam Ilett sends a long bomb forward. Photo: Felicity Elliott/AFLNT Media

A group of local football exports helped the Nightcliff Tigers claim back-to-back premierships at the weekend in the Northern Territory Football League’s Premier League.

The Tigers were too strong for St Mary's in a thrilling grand final, claiming a 13-point win at Darwin's TIO Stadium.

Murray Football League-based club Tongala had Cam Ilett star in the midfield, while the Blues’ Chris Baksh steered the Tigers as senior coach.

Barooga senior coach Zac Brain was prevalent throughout the match, while Goulburn Valley League and Seymour big-body Kyle Winter-Irving performed well in the ruck.

And former Shepparton United and Congupna utility Daniel Bowles was involved as well.

Lastly, Tatura's Sam Wood featured as an umpire in what was his first season in the NTFL.

