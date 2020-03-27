GALLERY | Kialla Golf Club weekend competition

Sport
GALLERY | Kialla Golf Club weekend competitionBy Aydin Payne
5370537724001
With most sports cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, golf remains a safe option for the public to continue getting its competitive fix.
All the courses in the Shepparton area are still open for anyone looking to improve their game.
Last weekend, Kialla Golf Club was abuzz for its weekly Saturday competition.
News photographer Megan Fisher attended the stroke event and captured plenty of clean hits and straight drives.