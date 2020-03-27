Sport

GALLERY | Kialla Golf Club weekend competition

By Aydin Payne

Unleash the cannon: Jenny Cannon crunches this drive down the fairway.

Onlooker: Gwen Prince waits for the next group to hit off.

Whack: Kay Woodward watches on to see where her shot off the tee lands.

Thorpedo: Janice Thorpe likes the look of this shot on Saturday during her round of golf at Kialla Golf Club. For more Megan Fisher pictures, turn to page 32.

Royalty: Gwen Prince during her round at the weekend.

Bend the knee: Andrew Christie gets down low to position the tee in the ground.

Mario golf: Mario Gagliardi whacks his drive straight down the fairway.

On the lookout: Dick Hutchinson keeps a close eye on where his ball lands.

Bang: Frank Gigliotti makes clean contact with this shot off the tee.

With most sports cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, golf remains a safe option for the public to continue getting its competitive fix.

All the courses in the Shepparton area are still open for anyone looking to improve their game.

Last weekend, Kialla Golf Club was abuzz for its weekly Saturday competition.

News photographer Megan Fisher attended the stroke event and captured plenty of clean hits and straight drives.

