Sport

GALLERY | Shepparton Golf Club’s four-ball knockout matchplay

By Aydin Payne

Whack: Mark Georgiou watches on to see where his drive lands.

1 of 7

Crunch: Brian Mehmet puts his back into this shot off the tee.

2 of 7

Self isolation: Shane Boyer stands alone on the fairway.

3 of 7

Cuban missile: Rob Stojanovski is pictured warming up before the Shepparton Golf Club's GMCU four-ball knockout matchplay competition last Sunday. For more Megan Fisher pictures, turn to page 19.

4 of 7

Focused: Wally Caverzan limbers up before his shot off the tee.

5 of 7

Nice Gavan: Gavan Mears slams one down the fairway.

6 of 7

Faded wide: Shane Boyer shows frustration with his drive off the tee.

7 of 7

The Shepparton Golf Club was open to competitors at the weekend as players went head-to-head in the GMCU four-ball knockout matchplay competition.

It was the first round of the four-ball event, with the second round taking place this Sunday.

Only 16 pairs remain in the knock-out competition and there is set to be more exciting golf played out this weekend.

News photographer Megan Fisher went along at the weekend and captured plenty of long drives and straight shots as 32 pairs hit the course.

Latest articles

National

NT businesses adapt to harsh virus reality

Australian companies have had their business models ripped out from under them, but Darwin eatery Good Thanks is adapting and trying to keep its staff employed.

AAP Newswire
National

WA wife granted access to dead man’s sperm

The West Australian Supreme Court has granted a woman permission to obtain her dead husband’s sperm so she can have a child.

AAP Newswire
National

Two SA virus patients in ICU, cases at 197

Two patients are in the ICU as SA’s total cases hit 197 while frontline medical staff in the fight against the coronavirus are offered “sanctuary” hotels.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Editorial | Sport never stops - even when it does

It is a conversation as mundane as any for a regional sports editor. “How’s it going mate? I bet you’re pretty busy with — insert current finals series here — going on,” someone would ask. “Yeah mate, you know how it...

Tyler Maher
Sport

GMLTA deciders going ahead

The Goulburn Murray Lawn Tennis Association confirmed today it would persist with its grand finals despite the coronavirus threat, announcing a string of measures to reduce the likelihood of any contamination.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Send in your home sporting activities

With all sporting codes in an almost complete lockdown, the Shepparton News sports team wants to know how you are keeping active in your homes or your backyards. Whether it be family indoor cricket, soccer with your dog or endless hours of wall...

Tyler Maher