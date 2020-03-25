GALLERY | Shepparton Golf Club’s four-ball knockout matchplay

Sport
GALLERY | Shepparton Golf Club’s four-ball knockout matchplayBy Aydin Payne
The Shepparton Golf Club was open to competitors at the weekend as players went head-to-head in the GMCU four-ball knockout matchplay competition.
It was the first round of the four-ball event, with the second round taking place this Sunday.
Only 16 pairs remain in the knock-out competition and there is set to be more exciting golf played out this weekend.
News photographer Megan Fisher went along at the weekend and captured plenty of long drives and straight shots as 32 pairs hit the course.