Send in your home sporting activities

Send in your home sporting activitiesBy Tyler Maher
With all sporting codes in an almost complete lockdown, the Shepparton News sports team wants to know how you are keeping active in your homes or your backyards.
Whether it be family indoor cricket, soccer with your dog or endless hours of wall tennis, send in your photos or videos to [email protected] to be featured online and in the paper as we look at the lighter side of the current global situation.
News sports editor Tyler Maher has been busy throwing his considerable weight around in backyard football with his daughter Eden, drawing ire from the official presiding over proceedings.