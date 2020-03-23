Sport

Kyabram P-12 wins Campaspe bowls competition

By Brayden May

Bailey Jackson of Kyabram Primary during the Campaspe lawn bowls competition. Photo: Cath Grey

Brianna Twyman of Tongala Primary School during the Campaspe lawn bowls competition. Photo: Cath Grey

Charlie Boswood of Kyabram Primary during the Campaspe lawn bowls competition. Photo: Cath Grey

Brooke O'Shanassy of Kyabram Primary during the Campaspe lawn bowls competition. Photo: Cath Grey

Ruby McLeod of Tongala Primary during the Campaspe lawn bowls competition. Photo: Cath Grey

Ruby McLeod of Tongala Primary School during the Campaspe lawn bowls competition. Photo: Cath Grey

Looking on: Echuca East Primary School's Nash Giri.

Sit here: Echuca Primary School's Jake Barden gives the bowl some encouragement.

Looking ahead: Echuca Primary School's Saylah Tarrant.

Get low: Tongala Primary School's Kyle Grills.

That way?: Rochester Primary School's Maddie Howard awaits direction.

In action: Tongala Primary School's Amy Caldwell.

Focused: Tongala Primary School's Seth Chantler.

What happened there? Kyabram Primary School's Jacob Cartwright ponders the result of his shot.

Primary school students from across the Campaspe region battled it out in an exciting tournament at Moama Bowling Club earlier this month.

Throughout the day, pupils from St Mary's, Echuca PS, Kyabram P-12, Tongala PS, Echuca East, Rochester and Twin Rivers displayed a high level of competition.

After pool games had been completed, Tongala had two sides progress to the semi-finals, alongside Kyabram and St Mary's.

But it was Kyabram that proved to be too good for its opposition, winning a close grand final.

The competition was held by Bowls Victoria in conjunction with School Sport Victoria.

