Kyabram P-12 wins Campaspe bowls competition

Kyabram P-12 wins Campaspe bowls competitionBy Brayden May
Primary school students from across the Campaspe region battled it out in an exciting tournament at Moama Bowling Club earlier this month.
Throughout the day, pupils from St Mary's, Echuca PS, Kyabram P-12, Tongala PS, Echuca East, Rochester and Twin Rivers displayed a high level of competition.
After pool games had been completed, Tongala had two sides progress to the semi-finals, alongside Kyabram and St Mary's.
But it was Kyabram that proved to be too good for its opposition, winning a close grand final.
The competition was held by Bowls Victoria in conjunction with School Sport Victoria.