COVID-19 | Murray league delayed until June 6

By Alex Mitchell

The Murray Football Netball League has postponed its season until June 6 as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the district sporting scene.

Following AFL Goulburn Murray's advice that the season be suspended until the end of May, the MFNL quickly moved to make this a reality and now will search for fixture alternatives that suit the need of the league's 14 clubs.

“The Murray Football Netball League executive, based on advice received from AFL Victoria and AFL Goulburn Murray, advises the commencement of the 2020 Murray FNL season will be postponed until June 6,” a statement released Tuesday night read.

“The decision was made due to concerns for the coronavirus and the need to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and the broader community.

“Murray FNL will explore fixturing alternatives, however, acknowledge the situation continues to evolve and any decision may be subject to change.

“The Murray FNL, like many organisations, is doing its best to make decisions that are in the best interests of all concerned.”

