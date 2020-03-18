Sport

Covid-19 | Cricket Shepparton calls off grand finals

By Tyler Maher

All rolled up but no-one to play: Cricket Shepparton's season has come to an abrupt end after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the A, B and C-grade grand finals set for this weekend.

1 of 1

This story &ndash; and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus &ndash; is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Cricket Shepparton has made the decision to cancel this weekend's scheduled grand finals in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia strongly recommended that all cricket be cancelled in order to help combat the spread of Covid-19, and the local association agreed.

“The Cricket Shepparton executive have met and voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season,” president David D'Elia said.

“The Cricket Shepparton executive did not make this decision lightly and took in the advice provided by all parties, the decision being in line with many other cricket associations and risk mitigation measures in place to try and control the spread of the Covid-19 and help protect the wider community.

“We fully understand the disappointment this will cause and have spoken to the clubs involved who have all expressed their desire not to win a premiership in this fashion. Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided in this case.”

Under section 37.2 (C) of the association's rule book, if a win cannot be determined in a finals match it is to be awarded to the higher ranked team on the ladder at the conclusion of the home and away season.

This makes Numurkah, Katandra and Toolamba the respective premiers of the A, B and C-grade seasons.

All clubs have also been instructed to cancel presentation nights and any other planned social functions for the season.

Latest articles

News

Two arrested following hit and run in Shepparton

Two men were arrested yesterday morning after an alleged hit and run in Shepparton’s central business district on Sunday morning. Members from Shepparton police’s Criminal Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an Archer St address...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton Foodshare begs for help after panic-buying strips supply

Shepparton Foodshare is crying out for help after its fresh food supply plummeted to almost zero this week. It is the collateral damage of widespread panic-buying and hoarding as COVID-19 fears increase. But operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said...

Charmayne Allison
News

Self-isolating? Why not play a board game?

As the threat of coronavirus continues to loom, self-isolation is looking like a reality for most of us. But instead of wasting your two weeks at home browsing Netflix and anxiously checking your dwindling toilet paper supply, why not play a board...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

No action until June for local football and netball leagues under AFL recommendations

All local football and netball leagues are to be put on hold until at least May 31 under recommendations from the AFL.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Local sports events postponed and cancelled due to coronavirus

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety. As it has in all walks of life, the worsening coronavirus...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Outside The Box: Haisman Shield top 10 players

Award-winning column franchise Outside The Box returns to once again not shy away from tackling the big issues — such as who are the Haisman Shield’s best 10 players? After a summer spent training, crunching numbers in the lab with Kingy and...

Alex Mitchell