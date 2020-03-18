Covid-19 | Cricket Shepparton calls off grand finals

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Cricket Shepparton has made the decision to cancel this weekend's scheduled grand finals in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cricket Australia strongly recommended that all cricket be cancelled in order to help combat the spread of Covid-19, and the local association agreed.

“The Cricket Shepparton executive have met and voted unanimously to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season,” president David D'Elia said.

“The Cricket Shepparton executive did not make this decision lightly and took in the advice provided by all parties, the decision being in line with many other cricket associations and risk mitigation measures in place to try and control the spread of the Covid-19 and help protect the wider community.

“We fully understand the disappointment this will cause and have spoken to the clubs involved who have all expressed their desire not to win a premiership in this fashion. Unfortunately, this cannot be avoided in this case.”

Under section 37.2 (C) of the association's rule book, if a win cannot be determined in a finals match it is to be awarded to the higher ranked team on the ladder at the conclusion of the home and away season.

This makes Numurkah, Katandra and Toolamba the respective premiers of the A, B and C-grade seasons.

All clubs have also been instructed to cancel presentation nights and any other planned social functions for the season.