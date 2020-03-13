Sport

Gators game cancelled

By Liam Nash

Tonight's scheduled Big V fixture between the Shepparton Gators and the Camberwell Dragons has been cancelled.

A statement issued by Basketball Victoria yesterday outlined the decision to suspend all programs, which correlates with an announcement from the Victorian Government.

“Basketball Victoria has made the decision to suspend Basketball Victoria related programs, events and leagues from now (March 13), until further notice,” it read.

“This includes all VJBL games, Big V games and the Country Championships being held in Ballarat this weekend.”

“As this is a rapidly-evolving situation, we would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience as we work through this difficult period.

“This is a decision we don’t take lightly and want to reassure the basketball community that we will continue to work with the Victorian Government and other health authorities to ensure the health and wellbeing of our players, coaches, referees and staff are maintained.

“Further updates will be provided in the coming days and weeks.”

