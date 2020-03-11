Sport

PHOTOS | GV Suns pre-season friendly

By Alex Mitchell

Cop that: Jamie de Smit sticks his pins into an industrious challenge.

1 of 8

Santan Dave: David Musafiri tracks a high ball down.

2 of 8

Do the twist: Fraser Gosstray gyrates around his man.

3 of 8

Firepower: New import Bradley Wilson will look to cause havoc for the Suns in the final third this season.

4 of 8

Sat Nav: Midfield linchpin Jamie England scans for an option.

5 of 8

Up and at 'em: Jacob Lever dominates the aerial duel.

6 of 8

Tussle: Zac Balaburov goes shoulder to shoulder with his Box Hill opposite.

7 of 8

He's Dunne it all: Former professional Shane Dunne will grace the pitch for the GV Suns this campaign.

8 of 8

The Goulburn Valley Suns have plenty of work to do ahead of the quickly-approaching National Premier League season.

Ahead of what is expected to be a brutally tough season in NPL2, the region's footballing power suffered defeat at the weekend, falling 3-1 in a friendly against NPL3's Box Hill United.

Centre-back Jordan Montagner got on the scoresheet for the Orange, heading home a Jamie England cross for the side's only goal.

It was the Suns’ final friendly before kicking off their competitive portion of the season, that begins next week with a third-round FFA Cup match against Corio at McEwen Reserve, Shepparton.

Shepparton South also remains in the hunt for the prestigious tournament, but it will be forced to head down the Hume Hwy and tackle Mill Park away from home.

The Southerners have won three cup matches to date, progressing to the third round via forfeit against East Bentleigh.

Latest articles

News

Coronavirus cost up to $60 million for La Trobe University

The coronavirus could cost La Trobe University as much as $60 million — with its Shepparton campus, already implementing steps to prioritise student and staff safety, likely to take a hit as well. Head of campus Elizabeth Capp said...

Ed McLeish
News

Maude St to temporarily close

Maude St from Vaughan to Sobraon Sts will be temporarily closed on Saturday from 7 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm, Greater Shepparton City Council advise. Works will involve the construction of new asphalt...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton Pental plant stripped bare as coronavirus fears increase

Forget eerily empty toilet paper shelves in local grocery shops. The warehouses at Shepparton’s Pental plant have also been stripped bare due to skyrocketing demand for their antibacterial products in response to the coronavirus scare. The plant...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Shepparton’s Alou Kuol signs contract with A-League club

While last year may have served as a footballing renaissance for Shepparton’s Alou Kuol, this year has signalled the start of new dawn rose-tinted with potentially life changing properties.

Liam Nash
Sport

Badminton action aplenty in Shepparton

Shepparton Badminton Association’s annual Greater Shepparton Badminton Veteran Team Classic thrilled spectators and competitors alike on the weekend. Successful teams came from all across the state with Western Suburbs Addiction 2 winning the top A1...

Shepparton News
Sport

Haisman Shield | Mooroopna eliminates Northerners

Mooroopna import Henry Barrow has won plenty of matches single-handedly this Haisman Shield season - but his weekend heroics would have to take the cake as his most valuable contribution.

Alex Mitchell