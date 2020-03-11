PHOTOS | GV Suns pre-season friendly

Sport
PHOTOS | GV Suns pre-season friendlyBy Alex Mitchell
The Goulburn Valley Suns have plenty of work to do ahead of the quickly-approaching National Premier League season.
Ahead of what is expected to be a brutally tough season in NPL2, the region's footballing power suffered defeat at the weekend, falling 3-1 in a friendly against NPL3's Box Hill United.
Centre-back Jordan Montagner got on the scoresheet for the Orange, heading home a Jamie England cross for the side's only goal.
It was the Suns’ final friendly before kicking off their competitive portion of the season, that begins next week with a third-round FFA Cup match against Corio at McEwen Reserve, Shepparton.
Shepparton South also remains in the hunt for the prestigious tournament, but it will be forced to head down the Hume Hwy and tackle Mill Park away from home.
The Southerners have won three cup matches to date, progressing to the third round via forfeit against East Bentleigh.