Tackle your feelings workshops around the region

Jerilderie Football Netball Club hosted a Tackle Your Feelings workshop last week.

The event brought former AFL coach Brendan McCartney, who led the Western Bulldogs from 2011 to 2014, to Jerilderie to share his experiences helping athletes fight the black dog and deal with stressful situations on and off the field.

Tackle Your Feelings is a mental health training program that has community Australian Rules coaches upskilled with mental health training to better support their football clubs.

The presentation from McCartney aims to help participants from the Jerilderie community understand mental health, recognise mental illness and assist with management.

McCartney said he was well received by the club and the level of maturity shown by the participants was excellent.

“A lot of people showed concern for the club and its members,” McCartney said.

“Many of the club leaders were there which shows how passionate they are about their players and children.

“The coaches have to show a level of understanding and know their athletes if they are going to look after their physical and mental health.

“Every player has their ups and downs, but as long as they have that connection with their club, the help is there, footy clubs are fantastic for that, especially country footy clubs.

“If we can use football as a vehicle to drive health and support systems then I am more than happy to contribute.”

Tackle Your Feelings was developed by the AFLPA, AFL Coaches Association and Zurich Insurance, where coaches and administrators will be delivered a one hour face-to-face training session before completing online modules to become accredited.

More than 200 clubs will participate in the program nationwide this year.

Program manager Nick Walsh was quick to praise Murrumbidgee Council's drought support officer Samantha Star, who contacted him to organise the visit.

“We were contacted directly from Sam, she was so passionate about bringing it to the area that wouldn't otherwise get recognised compared to the bigger country towns and urban cities,” Walsh said.

“The program is a vehicle to drive mental health safety in towns that might not get that attention, so we were happy to visit.

“We will continue the program over the next five years and are hoping to continue visiting more rural remote areas.”

● If you or someone you know need help or information, phone Lifeline on 131 114, or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.