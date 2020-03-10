SJTA A1 and A2 premierships decided

Sport
SJTA A1 and A2 premierships decidedBy Tyler Maher
The remaining Shepparton Junior Tennis Association premiers have been crowned — and there were more heavy heads than usual after a thrilling finish in the A1 division.
Shepparton Lawn Blue and Green could not be separated on games or sets after their decider, and in lieu of any other form of tiebreaker both outfits were named premiers for this season.
The A1 and A2 grand finals were delayed due to the selection of more than a few players in the Goulburn Region side tackling the Tennis Victoria Pat Cash Cup at Yarrawonga during the scheduled final weekend of the association, but all teams involved agreed to complete the matches late last week.
Blue and Green finished on 4-33 apiece when the dust settled, with all players battling hard to get on the board for their side.
For Green it was Zach Ranson, Sam Brown, Fred Thompson, Emily Schreck, Amelia Willmott and Clara Lukies in great form, while Blue's Will Clurey, Tom McInneny, Thomas Ranson, Aston Monteleone, Archer Ford and Adi Bhattacharya dominated for Blue.
In the A2 division Mooroopna Cats White reigned supreme against Kialla Park Blue, 5-43 to 3-28.
Sam Macadam, Nicola Brown, Briannon Moon and Hayden Pearce ensured the Cats would taste victory by taking at least four games from every set.
Rohan Simpson, Mason Tucker, Sam Kennedy and Max Crowe battled hard for Kialla.
