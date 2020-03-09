Photos | Tatura Lawn Tennis Club’s annual Labour Day Tournament

Sport
Photos | Tatura Lawn Tennis Club’s annual Labour Day TournamentBy Aydin Payne
A large contingent of tennis players flocked to the grass courts at Tatura Lawn Tennis Club at the weekend for a jam-packed festival of tennis.
There was plenty of action across three days at the club as it held its annual Labour Day Tournament.
Competitors took to the club's 12 grass and four synthetic courts for a slice of glory in four different events.
On Saturday, the singles and veterans doubles matches were contested, while the following two days had the doubles and mixed doubles take to the courts.
News photographer Megan Fisher attended the second day of festivities and captured plenty of forehand and backhand winners.