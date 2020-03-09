Sport

VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

By Shepparton News

Defending: West Vic Eels' Edward Darcy.

Looking back: Tjaegs Angels' Maddy McGaw.

Bouncing: Desert Roses' Tayarrah Morris.

Ready to go: Tjaegs Angels' Keeahn Bindol.

Watchful: Tjaegs Angels' Kristel Kickett.

Looking ahead: Desert Roses' Natarsha Bamblett.

In control: West Vic Eels' Mara Lovett-Murray.

Coming through: West Vic Eels' Michael Galway looks to push past his opponent.

In action: Bunurong's Kye Gardner.

Looking ahead: West Vic Eels' Jandamurra Lauricella.

The Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Baketball Classic returned to Shepparton Sports Stadium at the weekend.

The tournament attracted teams from across the state to take part in festivities, with the atmosphere in and about the stadium electric throughout.

Competitions ranged from men's and women's A-grade all the way to mixed under-10 matches.

News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture some of the action.

