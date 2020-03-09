VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once again

Sport
VACSAL tournament excites in Shepparton once againBy Shepparton News
5370537724001
The Victorian Aboriginal Community Services Association Ltd Baketball Classic returned to Shepparton Sports Stadium at the weekend.
The tournament attracted teams from across the state to take part in festivities, with the atmosphere in and about the stadium electric throughout.
Competitions ranged from men's and women's A-grade all the way to mixed under-10 matches.
News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture some of the action.