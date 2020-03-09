Tat Chat | Merrigum Bowls Club notes

Sport

Tat Chat | Merrigum bowls notes.

The board of Merrigum Bowls Club would sincerely like to thank the media in the Goulburn Valley for its outstanding support of the club this past season.

Your publications make it possible for us to contact all members on a weekly basis and this makes the running of the club so much smoother.

Thanks again for a job well done.

We had a successful barefoot bowls evening with the Lions and Hinchcliffe and Greed.

Special thanks to the cooks and kitchen staff for their efficient work and to the members who assisted on the evening.
Our 60-and-over day was nearly completed, but the boys voted to miss the game after lunch because of the rain, so we had an early finish.

Thanks to Rob Dennis for preparing the greens.


Our next pokie trip is to Rich River on Sunday, March 29, please note the later time of leaving; Merrigum at 10.15 am and Kyabram at 10.30 am. Contact your usual people for bookings and if you are having a problem ring Joe on 0428 552 466.
Good luck to all divisions who made it to the grand final on Saturday; may the weather be kind and may the game be played in a good spirit.
— Young Joe

