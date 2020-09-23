Shepplife with Terri Cowley: John Painter

Podcasts
Shepplife with Terri Cowley: John PainterBy McPherson Media Group
One FM's Terri Cowley speaks with fellow One FM presenter John Painter as part of her Shepplife program.
Australian opener Beth Mooney says she’s learning to be more assertive at the crease as she prepares to start the summer as the world’s top-ranked T20 batter.
Alyssa Healy says she could introduce some new strokes to her game when Australia returns to action against New Zealand in a Twenty20 international on Saturday.
Complexities surrounding COVID-19 bubbles could see Australian cricketers be forced away from their families at Christmas in the lead-up the Boxing Day Test.
Sam Wood join Sports Bite from “COVID Springs” in the Northern Territory, where he is isolating ahead of another season of top-end umpiring. We also go around the grounds with Tyler Maher, Andrew Johnston and Meg Saultry to bring you all of the...
Daneka Hill and James Bennett share what made news today including calls from Murray River operators to open the river to all regional Victorians, Shepparton police cracking down on hoons, Echuca Specialist School’s High St campus vandalised and...
