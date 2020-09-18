Your Heard It Here: September 18

Podcasts
Your Heard It Here: September 18By McPherson Media Group
Charmayne Allison and Jessica Ball take you through what has made news today.
While Melbourne were rocked to lose Origin prop Christian Welch for a COVID-19 breach, coach Craig Bellamy says they’re excited to take on Harry Grant’s Tigers.
AAP Newswire
The Brumbies plan to win the Super Rugby AU title up front in Saturday night’s final against the Queensland Reds in Canberra.
AAP Newswire
Manly coach Des Hasler has confirmed Tom Trbojevic will play his first NRL game since June when he returns at fullback for the Sea Eagles against Gold Coast.
AAP Newswire
Sam Wood join Sports Bite from “COVID Springs” in the Northern Territory, where he is isolating ahead of another season of top-end umpiring. We also go around the grounds with Tyler Maher, Andrew Johnston and Meg Saultry to bring you all of the...
Shepparton News