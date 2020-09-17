My Word with John Lewis: September 17

Podcasts
My Word with John Lewis: September 17By John Lewis
5370537724001
John Lewis reflects on the death of guitar hero Jimi Hendrix 50 years ago.
Podcasts
John Lewis reflects on the death of guitar hero Jimi Hendrix 50 years ago.
Five people have been interviewed over the cold case murder of Victorian mother Kath Bergamin, who disappeared from her Wangaratta home in 2002.
AAP Newswire
Sydney child killer John Edwards slept with a machete under the marital bed and made annual verbal threats to kill an ex-wife, an inquest has heard.
AAP Newswire
Five people have been interviewed over the cold case murder of Victorian mother Kath Bergamin, who disappeared from her Wangaratta home in 2002.
AAP Newswire
Sydney child killer John Edwards slept with a machete under the marital bed and made annual verbal threats to kill an ex-wife, an inquest has heard.
AAP Newswire
Western Australia has continued its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic with the state recording its single largest monthly fall in unemployment.
AAP Newswire