You Heard it Here: September 4

Podcasts
You Heard it Here: September 4By McPherson Media Group
Alex Gretgrix and Brayden May talk what made news today, September 4.
A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...
Victoria Police issued a total of 163 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 21 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 27 at vehicle checkpoints 55 for...
Greater Shepparton has recorded no new active COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row. There are currently five active cases in the region. GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton...
