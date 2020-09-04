Podcasts

You Heard it Here: September 4

By McPherson Media Group

Alex Gretgrix and Brayden May talk what made news today, September 4.

Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer
Virus updates

Night drive sees Melbourne man get fine | Daily breaches

Victoria Police issued a total of 163 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 21 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 27 at vehicle checkpoints 55 for...

McPherson Media Group
Virus updates

No new active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton for fourth day in a row

Greater Shepparton has recorded no new active COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row. There are currently five active cases in the region. GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton...

Charmayne Allison

