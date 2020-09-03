Podcasts

My Word with John Lewis: September 4

By McPherson Media Group

John Lewis talks about wanting to move to Spoon Island as part of his My Word column.

The Boss's Dog

Patto’s on the job

The Boss was pleased to see Greater Shepparton City Council taking a stand on the amount of water being forced down the river at the wrong time of year. This happened after Cr Dennis Patterson raised the issue at the the recent Murray Darling...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Me, apples - and other exotic species

I heard The Boss and the Missus having a minor dust-up the other day after he expressed minor pleasure in the blossoms on a wild cherry sprouting along the river. The Missus thinks such rude imports don’t belong on the river, whereas The Boss seems...

The General

Vale David “Foxy” Fox

David Fox’s death at the weekend has saddened the country football world immensely. Join Tyler Maher and Oliver Caffrey for a special edition of Sports Bite as we pay tribute to the man everyone knew simply as Foxy

John Lewis speaks with Professor Brock Bastian

John Lewis speaks with Professor in Psychology at the Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences Brock Bastian about the effects of coronavirus lockdown, and how our world may change after lockdown

You Heard it Here: August 31

Michael von Güttner and Jamie Salter take you through what made news today including a coming COVID-19 roadmap announcement, anti-masker abusing a Salvos Shepparton employee and a changing of the guard in Lockington’s mail delivery.

