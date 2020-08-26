Shepplife with Terri Cowley: Belinda Brown

Podcasts
Shepplife with Terri Cowley: Belinda BrownBy McPherson Media Group
5370537724001
One FM's Terri Cowley speaks with Mooroopna Rotary's Belinda Brown about the metal tree sculpture that will soon be in town.
Podcasts
One FM's Terri Cowley speaks with Mooroopna Rotary's Belinda Brown about the metal tree sculpture that will soon be in town.
A feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland has sparked a debate within the Morrison government over the energy source’s future.
AAP Newswire
A powerful construction union has quit Queensland Labor’s left faction saying it’s a “creche for party hacks” and out of touch with the working class.
AAP Newswire
A feasibility study into a new coal-fired power plant in north Queensland has sparked a debate within the Morrison government over the energy source’s future.
AAP Newswire
A powerful construction union has quit Queensland Labor’s left faction saying it’s a “creche for party hacks” and out of touch with the working class.
AAP Newswire
Education Minister Dan Tehan has told university arts students to “mix and match” subjects as he seeks to double their fees.
AAP Newswire
Longwood a proposed route for superload trucks, men threated with firearm at Wilmot Rd Primary school, Shepparton P-plater gets his car impounded, seven new COVID-19 cases for Shepparton and more. James Bennett and Morgan Dyer share what made news today, August 21.
McPherson Media Group