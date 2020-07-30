Meet Shepparton artist Mimi Leung

Podcasts
Meet Shepparton artist Mimi LeungBy McPherson Media Group
John Lewis speaks with Shepparton artist Mimi Leung about her art journey and how she's finding inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
John Lewis speaks with Shepparton artist Mimi Leung about her art journey and how she's finding inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
