Opinion

More council transparency needed

By Shepparton News

I would like to congratulate Debra Barnes (The News, August 10). Ms Barnes has stated what many ratepayers are thinking about our city council and its ruling bureaucrats.

Diaries, briefing notes in particular, of the senior staff of finance and planning, and councillors, should be made public.

It seems transparency is a dirty word within the walls off the authority in Welsford St.

It will be interesting to see if senior staff and councillors have enough intestinal fortitude to stand up and show the public that everything is above board — show every dollar spent, and where.

Michael O’Callaghan

Shepparton

