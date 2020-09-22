News

Police appeal for witnesses following weekend burglary

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary.

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses after a Shepparton home was broken into at the weekend.

The incident occurred at a Wills St address about 7.45 am on Saturday, September 19.

Two male offenders described as wearing baseball caps and camouflage face masks broke into the home from its backyard by breaking a bedroom window.

The offenders stole a television then fled the scene in a dark-coloured car in a northerly direction along Wills St, and then turned left into Batman Ave.

The thieves placed the television on the roof of the vehicle and held onto it through the driver's and front seat passenger's windows.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the burglary.

Shepparton police are calling on the public for assistance and urge anyone who knows anything about the burglary to contact Detective Acting Sergeant Jacob Sinclair on (03) 5820 5800 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

