Shepparton man flown to Melbourne after crash at Cobram

News
Shepparton man flown to Melbourne after crash at CobramBy Jessica Ball
A Shepparton man, 55, was flown to a Melbourne hospital after the car he was driving collided with a tree in Cobram on Friday night.
Sergeant Bill Dockery from Cobram Highway Patrol said the incident occurred after the driver and sole occupant of the 1999 Toyota Landcruiser station wagon allegedly failed to give way just after 7 pm.
“He was airlifted to the Austin (hospital) with serious injuries but it doesn't look like they are are going to be life threatening,” Sgt Dockery said.
“The car was coming north on Chapel Rd and towards the Murray Valley Hwy.
“When it reached the intersection it did not stop and then entered the intersection and travelled towards Pye Rd and hit a tree."
Ambulance, CFA, SES and police crews attended the scene after a witness called 000 and Sgt Dockery praised the passerby for their quick response.
“It was great that it was called in straight away, it's critical to get the helping services there as soon as possible,” he said.
“Our first concern in health and wellbeing.”
More local news
The Massage Salon in Cobram faces six-week rebuild after fire
Cobram Agricultural Show to go online next month