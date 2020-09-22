News

Deadline looms for candidates

By James Bennett

Today is the last day candidates can nominate to stand in the Greater Shepparton City Council council elections.

Today is the last opportunity for people to nominate as a candidate for the local government elections.

The Victorian Electoral Commission's list of candidates (not in ballot order) for Greater Shepparton City Council at the time of going to print is:

● Sam Spinks

● Allan Turner

● Andrew Bock

● Anthony Brophy

● Geoff Dobson

● Royden James

● Shane Sali

● Fern Summer

● Greg James

● Zahra Haydar Big

● Rob Priestly

● Seema Abdullah

● Dinny Adem

● Kim O'Keeffe

● Shelley Sutton

● Ben Ladson

The deadline is noon; the ballot order draw will be conducted in the afternoon.

