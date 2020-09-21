News

Deadline looms for candidates

By James Bennett

Today is the last opportunity for people to nominate as a candidate for the local government elections.

The Victorian Electoral Commission's list of candidates (not in ballot order) for Greater Shepparton City Council at the time of going to print is:

● Sam Spinks

● Allan Turner

● Andrew Bock

● Anthony Brophy

● Geoff Dobson

● Royden James

● Shane Sali

● Fern Summer

● Greg James

● Zahra Haydar Big

● Rob Priestly

● Seema Abdullah

● Dinny Adem

● Kim O'Keeffe

● Shelley Sutton

● Ben Ladson

The deadline is noon; the ballot order draw will be conducted in the afternoon.

● The News is printing a four-page spread this Friday introducing the candidates to the community.

Latest articles

News

Man faces court for driving almost 100km above speed limit

A man who was driving at almost 100 km above the speed limit has been sentenced to a community corrections order. Carl Reimanis, 36, of Shepparton, pleaded guilty in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court yesterday to driving at more than...

Monique Preston
News

Deadline looms for candidates

Today is the last opportunity for people to nominate as a candidate for the local government elections. The Victorian Electoral Commission’s list of candidates (not in ballot order) for Greater Shepparton City Council at the time of going to print...

James Bennett
News

Police block fast food car park after reports of hoon drivers

Shepparton police will be cracking down on hooning and antisocial behaviour around town in the coming weeks.

Lachlan Durling

MOST POPULAR

News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November.

Brayden May
News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight.

Andrew Johnston
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased for border communities

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Wednesday that anything allowed under step three in regional Victoria will be allowed in border communities.

Brayden May