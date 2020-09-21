Deadline looms for candidates

News
Deadline looms for candidatesBy James Bennett
Today is the last opportunity for people to nominate as a candidate for the local government elections.
The Victorian Electoral Commission's list of candidates (not in ballot order) for Greater Shepparton City Council at the time of going to print is:
● Sam Spinks
● Allan Turner
● Andrew Bock
● Anthony Brophy
● Geoff Dobson
● Royden James
● Shane Sali
● Fern Summer
● Greg James
● Zahra Haydar Big
● Rob Priestly
● Seema Abdullah
● Dinny Adem
● Kim O'Keeffe
● Shelley Sutton
● Ben Ladson
The deadline is noon; the ballot order draw will be conducted in the afternoon.
● The News is printing a four-page spread this Friday introducing the candidates to the community.