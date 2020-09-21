News

Still zero active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

By Charmayne Allison

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton remains at zero, with no new cases reported in the region since September 17.

The total number of active cases ever recorded in the region stands at 49.

The are also no active cases in the Benalla, Moira, Campaspe, Mitchell and Strathbogie regions.

Victoria recorded a total of 11 new active cases on Monday — the lowest daily increase in the state in more than three months.

There were two further deaths.

The average number of cases diagnosed in the past 14 days for regional Victoria now stands at 1.6, down from 1.8 on Sunday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

