10-year aerodrome hangar leases

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council has entered a 10-year lease agreement at the Shepparton Aerodrome.

Nine Shepparton Aerodrome hangar operators will receive a 10-year extension to their leases and the option to extend by another 10 years.

The contracts started in July this year but were formally accepted by council at the ordinary meeting on Tuesday night, September 15.

Councillor Bruce Giovanetti said council was expected to receive about $22,000 a year as income inclusive of all the leases.

The lessees are as follows:

● Deltoid Nominees Pty Ltd — Hangar 2

● D Kerr & C Kinnane — Hangar 3

● Regional Aircraft Charter Pty Ltd — Hangar 6

● Ian Orrman — Hangar 7

● Geoff Williams — Hangar 9

● Conquest Industries Pty Ltd — Hangar 10

● Rodney North — Hangar 12

● Pendergast Investments — Hangar 13

● Shepair Pty Ltd — Hangar 14

The leases will have no effect on whether council decides to relocate the aerodrome from its Kialla location.

Mayor Seema Abdullah said council had contracted an economic benefit analysis for relocation, but couldn't provide an update on its progress.

“We'll have to wait and see what comes about from that,” she said.

“It will be a decision for the next council to make.”

Cr Abdullah said council had no formal position on relocation.

