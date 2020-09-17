News

Warrant issued for arrest of Milan Pajic

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Milan Pajic.

Warrants have been issued for the 32-year-old’s arrest in relation to theft and deception related offences.

He is described as 180cm tall with a solid build and short dark hair.

Pajic is known to frequent the Shepparton and Hoppers Crossing areas.

Investigators have released an image of Pajic in an attempt to locate him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Warrant issued for arrest of Milan Pajic

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Milan Pajic. Warrants have been issued for the 32-year-old's arrest in relation to theft and deception related offences. He is described as 180cm tall with a solid build and short dark...

