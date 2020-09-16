News

“Desperate” need for more foster carers in Greater Shepparton

By Charmayne Allison

Greater Shepparton desperately needs more foster carers. Photo: AAP

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton is in "desperate" need of more local foster carers, as demand surges in the wake of COVID-19.

This Foster Care Week, Shepparton child and family service Berry Street is welcoming "as many foster carers as possible" to meet the growing need.

“More children are entering care during the pandemic,” Berry Street senior manager of home-based care in Shepparton Sharelle Davidson said.

“More than ever, there are vulnerable families out there who require support.”

To even begin to meet demand, Ms Davidson said Berry Street required 10 additional foster families across the service delivery area.

“If we had that, we could meet the need for care much better than what we currently can,” she said.

Berry Street welcomes carers from all walks of life.

You just need to be over 21 and complete training provided through the organisation.

“Every foster carer has something different to offer,” Ms Davidson said.

Locals can provide respite care (one or two weekends a month) or emergency care, which is for children who require an immediate placement.

Short-term care is also an option, spanning a few weeks to six months.

Finally, there is long-term care — more than six months.

“We offer 24-hour support, and all carers have an allocated case worker to support them throughout the journey,” Ms Davidson said.

“Plus carers have access to ongoing training once they become accredited.”

Ms Davidson said family violence incidents had increased as COVID-19 placed additional pressures on vulnerable families.

This has led to an increase in children entering the foster care system.

However, locals can play a powerful role in offering support.

“Foster carers provide stability and love during some of the most difficult times, making such a difference for children's futures,” Ms Davidson said.

“If you’re at all interested in becoming a foster carer, please contact us. We would love to have a chat.”

For information on becoming a foster carer, including training, visit berrystreet.org.au/foster-care or call 1800836783.

Latest articles

News

New café set for GOTAFE

Shepparton’s Goulburn Ovens Institute of TAFE campus will receive a multi-million dollar café and kitchen upgrade. The funding was announced as part of the Victorian Government’s $55 million project for essential upgrades to learning...

Morgan Dyer
News

Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

A house in Grammar Park Gardens Estate has been trashed by offenders, with windows smashed, paint smeared on walls and faeces on the carpet totalling more than $10,000 worth of damage. Shepparton police Leading Senior Constable Mark Doyle said he...

Liz Mellino
News

Mel and Travis Blair became foster carers six years ago

Mel Blair will be forever grateful to the teenage boy who broke into her car in 2014. Because if it weren’t for him, the Invergordon local and her husband Travis wouldn’t be foster carers today. “I was working night shifts at Big W when it...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November.

Brayden May
News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight. It means residents in border towns such as Echuca-Moama and Cobram-Barooga will be able to resume every day life across their...

Andrew Johnston