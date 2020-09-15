Thieves break into cars in Tongala

News
Thieves break into cars in TongalaBy Ivy Jensen
District residents are being reminded to lock their vehicles after two were broken into in Tongala overnight Sunday, September 13.
About $1000 worth of car accessories, including a set of wheels, was stolen from a vehicle in Hobbs Crt between 4pm on Sunday and 7am Monday.
A ute was also broken into and a toolbox stolen in Miller St between 7pm Sunday and 6am Monday.
Detective Senior Constable Stuart Poulton of Campaspe Criminal Investigation Unit said he believed both cars were unlocked.
He urged people to lock their cars and secure their valuables to prevent opportunistic thieves from getting in.
“It then becomes so much more difficult to break in,” he said.
“If you leave your cars unlocked, thieves will help themselves.”
Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to contact police on 5483 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
