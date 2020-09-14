Police seeking information on liquor theft

News
Police seeking information on liquor theftBy Shepparton News
Shepparton police have released an image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries relating to a liquor theft in July.
Police would like to speak with this man in relation to the incident at an Archer St liquor retailer.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777 or email [email protected]
Information can also provided via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au