Police seeking information on liquor theft

By Shepparton News

Police believe this man may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Shepparton police have released an image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries relating to a liquor theft in July.

Police would like to speak with this man in relation to the incident at an Archer St liquor retailer.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Shepparton police on 5820 5777 or email [email protected]

Information can also provided via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

