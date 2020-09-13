News

Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

By Brayden May

Sam and Luke talk it over after the run.

1 of 1

When it rains, it pours.

And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run.

On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63 km endurance event.

The distance was finalised after Luke’s property received 63 mm of rain across three days in early March - the amount of rain he receives determines the distance he has to run in kilometres.

After running 26 km last year, Luke was praying he would be running a lot further in 2020.

“The idea originally started last year after we had been in a drought for about two-and-a-half years,” he said.

“Those three days of rain gave us the perfect start to our cropping operation.

“My mate Sam completed the run with me so it was definitely good to have the support. There was a lot of talking for about the first three-quarters.

“We certainly quietened down in the last little bit because we were so focused on finishing.

“Family helped support us along the way. We had a hydration station set up at Moama Rec Reserve so that helped us to pull through.”

Luke was able to complete the run in seven hours and 14 minutes, but crossing the finish line tasted so much sweeter with a beer in hand.

“Sam and I were talking about the drink from about the 20 km mark,” he said jokingly.

“I’m not a natural runner at the best of times so having a reward at the end was always going to help me push through.

“When we saw the beer with about 300 m to go we pushed as hard as we did on the entire run.”

Despite not being able to walk properly in the days following, Luke said the run was simply part of what had been a magnificent season.

“The crops have never looked better,” he said.

“It looks like September is going to be wet so fingers crossed that it will happen.

“I’m already planning on doing the run again next year.”

More local news

Next Level wants to lift Echuca-Moama's mood

Netball knock led to stroke three days later

Echuca-Moama experiences above average rainfall in August

Latest articles

National

Telstra to stamp out government scam texts

Telstra will partner with the federal government to block scam text messages from Centrelink and other services across the network.

AAP Newswire
National

Universities want proposed reforms changed

The Morrison government’s proposed higher education reforms need “significant amendments”, Australia’s top research universities have told a Senate inquiry.

AAP Newswire
National

RBA considering further support measures

The Reserve Bank minutes of its September 1 board meeting says its members are continuing to consider further measures to support the economic recovery.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
News

Regional Victoria to move to step three

REGIONAL Victoria will move to Step Three of the Victorian Government’s COVID-19 roadmap from 11.59pm on Wednesday – but freedom is still not on the agenda until the end of November. Premier Daniel Andrews announced changes which will end any...

Brayden May
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino