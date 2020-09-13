Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

When it rains, it pours.

And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run.

On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63 km endurance event.

The distance was finalised after Luke’s property received 63 mm of rain across three days in early March - the amount of rain he receives determines the distance he has to run in kilometres.

After running 26 km last year, Luke was praying he would be running a lot further in 2020.

“The idea originally started last year after we had been in a drought for about two-and-a-half years,” he said.

“Those three days of rain gave us the perfect start to our cropping operation.

“My mate Sam completed the run with me so it was definitely good to have the support. There was a lot of talking for about the first three-quarters.

“We certainly quietened down in the last little bit because we were so focused on finishing.

“Family helped support us along the way. We had a hydration station set up at Moama Rec Reserve so that helped us to pull through.”

Luke was able to complete the run in seven hours and 14 minutes, but crossing the finish line tasted so much sweeter with a beer in hand.

“Sam and I were talking about the drink from about the 20 km mark,” he said jokingly.

“I’m not a natural runner at the best of times so having a reward at the end was always going to help me push through.

“When we saw the beer with about 300 m to go we pushed as hard as we did on the entire run.”

Despite not being able to walk properly in the days following, Luke said the run was simply part of what had been a magnificent season.

“The crops have never looked better,” he said.

“It looks like September is going to be wet so fingers crossed that it will happen.

“I’m already planning on doing the run again next year.”

