Les Oroszvary to call time as a Greater Shepparton City councillor

Les Oroszvary to call time as a Greater Shepparton City councillorBy James Bennett
There will be at least four new faces on Greater Shepparton City Council following October's local government election.
Cr Les Oroszvary told the News he won't be standing for re-election, making him the final sitting councillor to declare his position.
Cr Oroszvary was elected in 2012 but said it was time to stand aside to make way for new faces.
“I've had four years to learn and four years to do,” he said.
“The experience has been exciting, challenging and fractious at times but I've thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.”
Cr Oroszvary joins Bruce Giovanetti, Chris Hazelman and Dennis Patterson as the sitting councillors who won't run at next month's election.
Nominations for candidates open on Thursday, September 17 and close on September 22.
For more information about the October election visit www.vec.vic.gov.au