News


Cocktails for Maculata Place residents as they celebrate leaving lockdown

Happy: Barb Ingram.

1 of 9

Playing the keys: Trine Anderson and Marion Wilson.

2 of 9

Playing the keys: Trine Anderson and Marion Wilson.

3 of 9

Enjoying the sunshine: Margery McNabb.

4 of 9

Cause for celebration: Margery McNabb.

5 of 9

VIP party at Maculata Place.

6 of 9

Fun in the sun: Margery McNabb, Jamima Van Someren and Eileen Wright.

7 of 9

Out and about: Joan Peace.

8 of 9

Chewing the fat: Janeece Nelson and Jennifer Grist.

9 of 9