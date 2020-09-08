Fire crews called to old Mooroopna Hospital site

News
Fire crews called to old Mooroopna Hospital siteBy Liz Mellino
Fire crews were called to the abandoned Mooroopna Hospital site on Monday night following reports of a fire.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson confirmed firefighters were called to the site around 9 pm following a Triple Zero call reporting the smell of smoke.
One FRV unit from Shepparton attended the scene along with a Country Fire Authority unit from Mooroopna, with crews arriving at the site within seven minutes.
“A small fire was found inside, along with one person whom it’s believed lit the fire for warmth,” a CFA spokesperson confirmed.
The incident was quickly brought under control with fire crews returning to the station shortly after, around 9.20 pm.
Police were also called to the scene to speak with the person.