Toolamba Bridge daytime closure for works

Toolamba Bridge daytime closure for worksBy John Lewis
The Toolamba Bridge will close during the day for nearly two weeks for scheduled maintenance work from next week.
The more than 100-year-old bridge will close from 7 am to 6 pm from Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 25 to allow six-monthly maintenance work to be carried out during these hours. The bridge will re-open after-hours and at weekends.
A Greater Shepparton City Council spokesperson said the maintenance work included tightening bolts and the replacement of damaged brackets. The works were anticipated to last about two weeks, weather and river levels permitting.
Motorists were advised to be aware of worksite and signage after-hours and at weekends.
The heritage bridge was re-opened just before Christmas last year after a six-month $1.6 million project to increase its strength.
At the time, the council's projects manager Craig Exton said the repairs meant the bridge could last another 40 years before its next major refurbishment.