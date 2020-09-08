News

Toolamba Bridge daytime closure for works

By John Lewis

Toolamba Bridge with new guard railing and deck was re-opened in December last year. It will close during the day for scheduled maintenance from Monday.

1 of 1

The Toolamba Bridge will close during the day for nearly two weeks for scheduled maintenance work from next week.

The more than 100-year-old bridge will close from 7 am to 6 pm from Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 25 to allow six-monthly maintenance work to be carried out during these hours. The bridge will re-open after-hours and at weekends.

A Greater Shepparton City Council spokesperson said the maintenance work included tightening bolts and the replacement of damaged brackets. The works were anticipated to last about two weeks, weather and river levels permitting.

Motorists were advised to be aware of worksite and signage after-hours and at weekends.

The heritage bridge was re-opened just before Christmas last year after a six-month $1.6 million project to increase its strength.

At the time, the council's projects manager Craig Exton said the repairs meant the bridge could last another 40 years before its next major refurbishment.

Latest articles

Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger Wildtrak

FORD RANGER WILDTRAK 2015, turbo diesel, auto, Sav Nav, reverse camera. Reg: 1FB-7UO, $45,990. Darryl Twitt Ford (03) 5822 5822 LMCT: 9883

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Holden VF Storm SV6

HOLDEN VF STORM SV6 2015, 6 speed manual, cruise, blindspot monitoring, rear camera, factory Sat Nav, body kit, alloys, 1 Local Owner. Reg: ACD-271, $24,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News
Utes - 4WDs

Ford Ranger XL PXII

FORD RANGER XL PXII 2016, auto, turbo diesel, ARB steps, ARB canopy, alloy wheels, towbar, rear camera, 2x4, good work ute. Reg: 1SI-9IX, $31,990. Mathieson Motors 0459 250 022 LMCT: 1176

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Former Shepparton vet missing at sea

A former Shepparton Veterinarian is one of 41 crew members missing from a livestock ship that capsized in the East China Sea. Father of one Lukas Orda previously undertook an a yearlong internship at Goulburn Valley Equine Hospital between February...

Morgan Dyer
News

COVID-19 restrictions loosen from next Sunday for regional Victoria

Gatherings of up to five people will be allowed in outdoor public places while single parents and people living alone will be able to nominate a friend or family member to visit them, as part of eased restrictions.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

GV Health treating patient for COVID-19

A person infected with COVID-19 has now been admitted to GV Health for treatment. The news understands the person had already been diagnosed with COVID-19 as the number of active cases in Greater Shepparton remains at five. It is the fifth day in...

Morgan Dyer