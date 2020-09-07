Special connection for Shepparton dance students

News
Special connection for Shepparton dance studentsBy John Lewis
Shepparton dance students will today have the chance to meet top national ballet stars in a unique online tuition session run through the Australian Ballet.
Greater Shepparton Secondary College dance teacher Kyla McGregor said the session is part of a five-year program run by the Australian Ballet's education and outreach team and supported by the Shepparton-based philanthropic group The Fairley Foundation.
Today's remote class will include a video performance and online visits from principal dancers Amber Scott and Adam Bull from the Australian Ballet's production of Swan Lake who will take part in a Q&A session with students.
The Australian Ballet's head of education and outreach Katy McKeown said the free GSSC program was the result of a special connection forged through Ms McGregor and her Shepparton dance students.
“These young people are so resilient. They have formed such a tight community of dance at the school and the pastoral care they receive has made it a very easy job for us,” Ms McKeown said.
“We hope to see the next generation of Australian dancers come through these classes,” she said.