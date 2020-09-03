No new active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton for fourth day in a row

GV Health is continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitoring of current active cases in Shepparton in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Moira region has one active COVID-19 case and Campaspe Shire has two active cases, while Mitchell Shire has 12 active cases.

There are no people in the Benalla and Strathbogie local government areas that have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently considered to be active cases.

Victoria recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Thursday, September 3.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus