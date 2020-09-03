Wave goodbye 2020 Winter Sessions

News
Wave goodbye 2020 Winter SessionsBy John Lewis
The final Winter Sessions for 2020 kicks off on Saturday night with two inspiring local acts delivering music into lounge rooms across the Goulburn Valley and the world.
Organiser Jamie Lea said this week's sessions featured Shepparton duo Sheridan and Jacinta, as well as Tatura-based singer songwriter Beth Caldow.
Sheridan is a Shepparton hairdresser who runs Fryers St salon The Wright Style, while Jacinta is a teacher and gym instructor.
Beth Caldow has just released her second single, Slow Burn, and is busy writing more original material.
You can catch them tomorrow from 8 pm, live-streamed from www.thewintersessions.com or from The News’ Facebook page.
Ms Lea, who also organises the popular Secret Garden gigs, said future events were on hold at the moment due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We feel incredibly stuck waiting for direction. If restrictions change tomorrow, we are ready to go ... for now we just wait,” she said.