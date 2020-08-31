Greater Shepparton active cases drop to single digits

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton has dropped to nine, a decrease of six from Sunday.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the number of active cases had reduced because people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks were being cleared from self isolation.

“The number of active cases reported each day will vary as people are being released from self-isolation and also if there are any new cases of COVID-19,” he said.

It comes after Greater Shepparton recorded a new positive COVID-19 case on Sunday - the 50th case for the region since the pandemic began.

But Mr Sharp said Sunday's new active COVID-19 case was not currently located in Greater Shepparton or the Goulburn Valley.

He said said GV Health was continuing to undertake contact tracing and monitor all current active cases in the region in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Campaspe Shire has three active COVID-19 cases while the Mitchell Shire has 15 active cases.

Moira Shire, Benalla Rural City and the Strathbogie Shire do not have any known active cases.

Victoria recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases but had 41 deaths.

The deaths included 22 people who died in the weeks leading up to August 27 which were reported to the Department of Health and Human Services by aged care facilities on Sunday.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus