News

String of thefts in Kyabram

By Shepparton News

A 2004 Outback Jayco Expanda caravan, similar to the one pictured, along with a black and yellow Tomahawk 250 motorbike were stolen from a McKenzie Rd property.

1 of 1

Kyabram police are appealing to the public for information relating to a string of thefts across the region.

The first incident occurred at a property on McKenzie Rd, Kyabram.

Between August 22 and 23, a 2004 Outback Jayco Expanda caravan, similar to the one pictured, along with a black and yellow Tomahawk 250 motorbike were stolen from the property.

Kyabram police are also encouraging residents to come forward with information on a forklift that was stolen from Crichton Rd, Kyabram.

The second incident is estimated to have occurred between Thursday, August 27, at 4 pm and Friday, August 28, at 8 am.

● Anyone with information about either incidents are urged to phone Kyabram Police Station on 5853 1777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Latest articles

News

String of thefts in Kyabram

Kyabram police are appealing to the public for information relating to a string of thefts across the region. The first incident occurred at a property on McKenzie Rd, Kyabram. Between August 22 and 23, a 2004 Outback Jayco Expanda caravan, similar...

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton retail stores at risk of closure

More shops in Shepparton could soon close their doors after one of Australia’s leading fashion groups announced it would shut hundreds of its stores across Australia. Mosaic Brands, the parent of Shepparton’s Rockmans, Katies, Millers...

Morgan Dyer
News

October’s Run For Life to raise vital funds

The memory of Zaidee Turner will always live on in Shepparton and this year will be no exception. The virtual campaign Zaidee’s Run for Life starts on October 1 and hopes to raise as much money as possible for Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation and Murdoch...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased in next seven to 10 days

THE NSW Government has announced travel restrictions on the NSW-Victoria border will be eased in the next seven to 10 days.

Brayden May
News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people.

Madi Chwasta