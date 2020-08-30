String of thefts in Kyabram

News
String of thefts in KyabramBy Shepparton News
Kyabram police are appealing to the public for information relating to a string of thefts across the region.
The first incident occurred at a property on McKenzie Rd, Kyabram.
Between August 22 and 23, a 2004 Outback Jayco Expanda caravan, similar to the one pictured, along with a black and yellow Tomahawk 250 motorbike were stolen from the property.
Kyabram police are also encouraging residents to come forward with information on a forklift that was stolen from Crichton Rd, Kyabram.
The second incident is estimated to have occurred between Thursday, August 27, at 4 pm and Friday, August 28, at 8 am.
● Anyone with information about either incidents are urged to phone Kyabram Police Station on 5853 1777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.